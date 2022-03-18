Little Hawks is open for business

The Manilla community celebrated the successful years-long effort required to get the Little Hawks Childcare Center up and running with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday evening. From left are Lane Koski, Tripp Muhlbauer, board members Morgan Saunders, Jane Chapman, and Kurt Chapman, Center Director Jordan Gallagher, Board President Katelyn Hodne, board members Corey Gaskill, Jodi Muhlbauer, and Virginia Rasmussen, and Bexlee Hodne, Olivia Koski, and Brindle Muhlbauer. Photo by Dan Mun