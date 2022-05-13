Live traps needed: Denison woman continues work to start cat rescue program in county

Marcia Bachmann, of Denison, is looking for live traps that can be used for catching feral/stray cats.

She began work last August on starting a cat rescue program for Crawford County.

“We have the organization set up and it’s ready to go,” Bachmann said. “We’re working on getting a building.”

The organization is called CCHappyCats.

She noted that Harrison, Shelby and Carroll counties already have programs to help deal with feral cat populations.

While the effort to find a building for CCHappyCats is underway, Bachmann wants to move forward with a trap/neuter/return program.

She is looking for donations of up to 20 live traps of the appropriate size (raccoon size) to catch adult cats.

“I think the best thing is to work neighborhood by neighborhood, and work with people to explain the procedures,” Bachmann said.

“It’s simpler if there is a feeding station that the cats have already used and are familiar with.”

She said working with individuals who pay attention to cats in their area would be ideal.

“If they know approximately how many cats and colors and that kind of thing, then we have something to go on,” Bachmann said.

Feral cats are often very hard to handle, but once in the trap a veterinarian can get in and sedate the cat without being scratched or bitten, she said.

“We would probably use any veterinarian that was willing to negotiate with us on prices,” Bachmann said. “There is one local veterinarian and one in Harlan that will take a set number of cats that have been trapped and do (spay/neuter) surgery and vaccinate for us at a discounted fee.”

The cats will then be returned to wherever they were caught.

In areas overpopulated with cats, arrangements will be made to find new homes for cats to area barns.

Down the road, trapped kittens will be socialized and made ready for adoption.

Bachmann said she planned to talk to Denison Mayor Pam Soseman on Friday about the program.

“This needs to be an organized effort,” she said. “Hit or miss doesn’t accomplish very much.”

She said the program is for the whole county.

“People in small towns in the county, or anyplace in the county, can partner with us or pass information along,” Bachmann said.

“If they have problems with cats, let us know and we can help them work on solutions.”