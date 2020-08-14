LMR board votes to dissolve itself; county may hire a consultant for radio system project

The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Advisory Board met in a special session on Tuesday morning and voted 4-1 to dissolve their board, according to county supervisor Kyle Schultz, chairman of the LMR board.
Schultz relayed the news to the Crawford County Board of Supervisors at the Tuesday board meeting.
The following is an edited and condensed account of the discussion.
The LMR advisory board was created in April 2019 by the board of supervisors to help manage the county’s new radio communications system, which is under development.
Roger Sailer, who was the Crawford County Attorney at the time, wrote the resolution the supervisors voted on to establish the board.
Schultz said the decision to disband the LMR board came following a training session on how to properly handle open meetings and open records that the LMR members were required to attend on July 27.
The training session was conducted in response to a complaint filed by former Denison Mayor Jared Beymer with the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB).
The county agreed to conduct the training session to resolve the complaint, which alleged that the LMR board had not followed Iowa Code Chapters 21 and 22 by not posting and following an accurate agenda.
Schultz told the supervisors on Tuesday that members of the LMR advisory board would be in conflict of the open
meetings law if they attended meetings such as the board of supervisors meetings.
“Through resolution the board (of supervisors) has to approve the dissolution,” Schultz said. “It’s up to the board to approve the recommendation coming from the LMR committee is to dissolve it.”
Schultz said that Martha Sibbel, assistant Crawford County attorney, had a different point of view to present to the board.
He said the radio system project would come to a stop if the LMR board were to dissolve and that Sibbel had information that could help the supervisors make a decision.
Sibbel said the general consensus of the LMR board members was that “they’re not so burned out that they want to scrap the project entirely and put the heavy financial burden on the taxpayers.”
She proposed looking at how the advisory board could be retooled “so we can still use all of its great expert opinions that we have and of course save taxpayers money.”
This would be done in a way as to not run into the potholes they have run into so far, she said.
“If the board (of supervisors) chooses to dissolve, it would be creating something new,” Sibbel said. “If the board chooses to table it - it would be going back and retooling what’s currently there.”
She said she did not yet have any specific recommendations and that she would wait to see if the supervisors accepted the recommendation for dissolution or table it and look at retooling.
“It’s kind of short notice for the board – for us to do due diligence on this,” said Chairman Cecil Blum.
He asked Sibbel about the primary concerns that caused the vote for dissolution.
“There’s got to be an underlying issue that’s driving this train,” Blum said.
“I think that whenever you have people serving on a board, on a voluntary basis, there’s always the potential for burnout, and when you’re getting a lot of negative feedback on a daily – multiple times daily – (basis) it’s difficult to want to continue with a project that you’re trying to do for the betterment of the county, and saving the taxpayers a lot of money, it’s hard to continue to deal with that when you’re getting a lot of negative feedback,” she said.
She said the open meeting issue was the current hot spot.
“But there are certainly ways that we can look at going forward so that even if people are unhappy, at least procedurally we have complied with what’s necessary so that the board can continue to do their very valuable work that’s saving all of this money but not have to do open meetings training,” she said.
Schultz said that on a mutual aid fire call, “Potentially if somebody wanted to get right down, nitty gritty, we could be in conflict of open meetings (law) because we would have more than a majority present at a mutual aid fire/EMS call.”
“I appreciate and recognize the fact that we have many people that are serving that wear multiple hats and I also understand that the LMR board needs to be independent,” Blum said.
He said the supervisors needed time to sort the issues out.
Sibbel said her sense was that those present at the LMR board meeting were frustrated but were willing to go forward with the project.
Supervisor Jeri Vogt said that if she bumped into two other supervisors (making a quorum) somewhere and started talking about something, “Shame on us - we should know better.”
“I don’t want to see this project fall through the cracks and not get done,” said Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer. “I just hope that we can come up with a way to still move forward and still have the input of the users of this communications system.”
“I think there’s some valuable points that the county attorney’s office needs to address and bring to us and form a better roadmap of which way we need to go,” Schultz said.
Because of the crossover of membership, an E911 board meeting or a meeting of the county fire association could also potentially have to be posted and presented as an LMR board meeting, he said.
Blum said that the LMR board was set up under guidelines drawn up by Sailer.
He noted the difference between the county fire association as a private entity and the E911 board as a public entity with respect to posting meeting agendas.
“We need to figure out a way we can operate where everybody is within the law,” Blum said.
“It is difficult in rural Iowa to have people wear many hats and not have crossover,” Muhlbauer said.
Supervisor Jeri Vogt asked if the E911 board could also be the advisory board of the LMR.
(The purpose of the E911 board is to maintain an emergency 911 notification system in the county.)
Muhlbauer said the idea for the LMR board was to give all of the users of the new county radio system a say in how the system was being put together.
Duane Zenk, county assessor and consultant to the LMR board, said the original LMR board was an ad hoc board of members of the Crawford County Firefighters Association.
He said that group pushed the radio system project forward when no one else would.
“They came to the supervisors with a plan to start out with a study and proceed from there,” Zenk said. “After that was done the board of supervisors felt they should take it out of the hands of that ad hoc committee and appoint a committee, so they had the county attorney draw up guidelines per their recommendations.”
The county EMS association, E911, sheriff’s office, emergency management and firefighters each got one vote on the LMR board; the supervisors got two votes because the board is “the biggest shareholder dollar-wise,” Zenk said.
He said members of the LMR board talk about communications at county fire meetings and at mutual aid calls.
After discussing the E911 board again, the supervisors decided to table the LMR board dissolution issue.
Sibbel said if a solution is found the LMR board could review it and the information could be shared with the supervisors.
Denison City Council member John Granzen said that using the E911 board for the LMR would cut out all the talent on the LMR board.
Blum said an advantage of the E911 board is that it is a larger body and it would take more members to reach a quorum; that board has representatives of all the communities, which he said would be a step forward.
“If the LMR is dissolved, we need to have a body take this over and be responsible,” Blum said.
“Therkelsen would have done it for $8 million,” Schultz said, referring to an initial study and its estimated cost. The current system under development with RACOM is being developed for about $5 million less than that.
The supervisors returned to the discussion later in the Tuesday meeting.
Muhlbauer asked Blum who would take charge of putting out requests for bids for the radio tower sites with the LMR board in limbo.
“I don’t want to see this thing stop,” he said. “This has got to go forward.”
“Is there anyone in this room that wants to see this stopped completely?” Vogt asked. “Not one person.”
“You keep throwing up roadblocks,” Granzen said.
“Let me remind everyone, the project manager resigned after he didn’t get his way on a channel name and it stopped for seven months, so I don’t want to hear how people’s lives are in danger,” said Charter Oak City Council member Peggy Staley. “That was over a channel name.”
(Zenk announced his resignation from the original LMR board on September 5, 2018, following a contentious meeting of the Denison City Council the day before; the city council voted to change the name of the city-owned channel of the radio system against his wishes and those of several other firefighters in attendance. Zenk said Beymer and representatives of Crawford County Memorial Hospital had made a “personal attack” on him. See the September 7, 2018, Denison Review for a detailed account of that meeting.)
“If we would accept the dissolution of LMR board, we’re going to have to come up with a project manager,” Blum said. “So some of what we may be thrust into is actually a result of their decision.”
“Put it on the backs of the volunteers,” Zenk said. “That’s fine, Cecil.”
Even if Sibbel has recommendations in the future for how the LMR might be retooled, the members may not choose for the board to stay in existence, Blum said.
“If you guys dissolve, that forces the board (of supervisors) to look for someone to be a manager of this system,” he said. “So some of what’s happening today is not organic; it’s the result of one decision prompting another.”