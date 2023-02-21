The Logan-Magnolia School District is riding the wave of acquiring electrically powered school buses – a wave spurred by an Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Rebate program. In 2022, the school district qualified to receive five electric buses. Superintendent Tom Ridder anticipates they will be delivered in September or October. The district will not pay anything for the buses, and in addition, it will receive $100,000 through the rebate program to install charging stations in the bus barn. The EPA program is being funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021. The program’s goal is to remove model 2010 or older diesel-powered school buses from the road. Ridder and Kurtis Hinkel, the district’s transportation supervisor, were able to visit the Carpenter bus factory in North Carolina to see how the buses are manufactured from start to finish, and they were able to drive an electric bus. Ridder said they found the buses very powerful and very quiet. Logan-Magnolia was one of 14 school districts in Iowa to apply for and qualify to receive a collective total of 31 buses. Among the 50 states, Washington, D.C., U.S. territories and federally recognized tribes, 398 applicants qualified to receive buses in 2022. The 398 applicants were awarded $945,035,000 for 2,561 buses. Of those, 2,436 are electric, 109 run on propane and 15 run on compressed natural gas. Following is the breakdown of the rebate program awards in Iowa for 2022. Logan-Magnolia School District, 5 electric buses, award of $1,975,000 Twin Cedars, 4 electric buses, award of $1,580,000 Easton Valley and Sidney, 3 electric buses each, award of $1,185,000 each Andrew, BCLUW (Beaman Conrad Liscomb Union Whitten), Central Lee, Delwood and West Sioux, 2 electric buses each, award of $790,000 each Northern Iowa, 2 propane buses, award of $60,000 Albert City-Truesdale, Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard and IKM-Manning, 1 electric bus each, award of $395,000 each Ridder said the district won’t immediately scrap the old buses that the new buses will replace, allowing time to make sure that the electric vehicles are operating correctly. He added that if any problems do arise with the electric buses, a business in Omaha already has staff qualified to work on them. The fact that the district did not have to pay for the buses was one reason Logan-Magnolia pursued the rebate program. Ridder added that other incentives were lower fuel expenses and that the electric buses will be good for the environment. “We’re always looking for ways to save. We decided that the biggest hang-up with electric buses would be the cost, but the EPA came up with this program, and we qualified for five buses,” Ridder said. He continued that the district did a study on the cost savings of using diesel compared to electricity. That study showed the district would save about $30,000 a year, a figure that includes an estimated cost of electricity for charging the buses. The buses will have seatbelts to provide for more student safety. “We’re excited to get these buses and are looking forward for them to arrive,” he said. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing $5 billion through fiscal year 2026 for the replacement of old diesel buses. Half of the funding is for zero-emission buses (zero exhaust) and half is for clean school buses – those with lower emissions and operate entirely or in part on an alternative fuel. A clean bus, under the definition of the program, can also be a zero-emission bus. The rebate program proved popular in 2022, so much so that on September 29, the EPA announced it would nearly double the funding awarded for clean school buses in 2023. In 2022, the EPA received about 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 buses. Among the Iowa districts on the rebate waiting list is Ar-We-Va. The Denison Community School District did not apply for the rebate program in 2022 based on the reasons stated below. “With electric buses being newer technology we still have a number of questions about maintenance, part availability, durability, replacement costs, etc. …,” said Superintendent Mike Pardun, “so we opted to wait at this time to pursue any electric buses.”

The Logan-Magnolia School District is riding the wave of acquiring electrically powered school buses – a wave spurred by an Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Rebate program. In 2022, the school district qualified to receive five electric buses. Superintendent Tom Ridder anticipates they will be delivered in September or October. The district will not pay anything for the buses, and in addition, it will receive $100,000 through the rebate program to install charging stations in the bus barn. The EPA program is being funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021. The program’s goal is to remove model 2010 or older diesel-powered school buses from the road. Ridder and Kurtis Hinkel, the district’s transportation supervisor, were able to visit the Carpenter bus factory in North Carolina to see how the buses are manufactured from start to finish, and they were able to drive an electric bus. Ridder said they found the buses very powerful and very quiet. Logan-Magnolia was one of 14 school districts in Iowa to apply for and qualify to receive a collective total of 31 buses. Among the 50 states, Washington, D.C., U.S. territories and federally recognized tribes, 398 applicants qualified to receive buses in 2022. The 398 applicants were awarded $945,035,000 for 2,561 buses. Of those, 2,436 are electric, 109 run on propane and 15 run on compressed natural gas. Following is the breakdown of the rebate program awards in Iowa for 2022. Logan-Magnolia School District, 5 electric buses, award of $1,975,000 Twin Cedars, 4 electric buses, award of $1,580,000 Easton Valley and Sidney, 3 electric buses each, award of $1,185,000 each Andrew, BCLUW (Beaman Conrad Liscomb Union Whitten), Central Lee, Delwood and West Sioux, 2 electric buses each, award of $790,000 each Northern Iowa, 2 propane buses, award of $60,000 Albert City-Truesdale, Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard and IKM-Manning, 1 electric bus each, award of $395,000 each Ridder said the district won’t immediately scrap the old buses that the new buses will replace, allowing time to make sure that the electric vehicles are operating correctly. He added that if any problems do arise with the electric buses, a business in Omaha already has staff qualified to work on them. The fact that the district did not have to pay for the buses was one reason Logan-Magnolia pursued the rebate program. Ridder added that other incentives were lower fuel expenses and that the electric buses will be good for the environment. “We’re always looking for ways to save. We decided that the biggest hang-up with electric buses would be the cost, but the EPA came up with this program, and we qualified for five buses,” Ridder said. He continued that the district did a study on the cost savings of using diesel compared to electricity. That study showed the district would save about $30,000 a year, a figure that includes an estimated cost of electricity for charging the buses. The buses will have seatbelts to provide for more student safety. “We’re excited to get these buses and are looking forward for them to arrive,” he said. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing $5 billion through fiscal year 2026 for the replacement of old diesel buses. Half of the funding is for zero-emission buses (zero exhaust) and half is for clean school buses – those with lower emissions and operate entirely or in part on an alternative fuel. A clean bus, under the definition of the program, can also be a zero-emission bus. The rebate program proved popular in 2022, so much so that on September 29, the EPA announced it would nearly double the funding awarded for clean school buses in 2023. In 2022, the EPA received about 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 buses. Among the Iowa districts on the rebate waiting list is Ar-We-Va. The Denison Community School District did not apply for the rebate program in 2022 based on the reasons stated below. “With electric buses being newer technology we still have a number of questions about maintenance, part availability, durability, replacement costs, etc. …,” said Superintendent Mike Pardun, “so we opted to wait at this time to pursue any electric buses.”

The Logan-Magnolia School District is riding the wave of acquiring electrically powered school buses – a wave spurred by an Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Rebate program.

In 2022, the school district qualified to receive five electric buses. Superintendent Tom Ridder anticipates they will be delivered in September or October.

The district will not pay anything for the buses, and in addition, it will receive $100,000 through the rebate program to install charging stations in the bus barn.

The EPA program is being funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021. The program’s goal is to remove model 2010 or older diesel-powered school buses from the road.

Ridder and Kurtis Hinkel, the district’s transportation supervisor, were able to visit the Carpenter bus factory in North Carolina to see how the buses are manufactured from start to finish, and they were able to drive an electric bus. Ridder said they found the buses very powerful and very quiet.

Logan-Magnolia was one of 14 school districts in Iowa to apply for and qualify to receive a collective total of 31 buses.

Among the 50 states, Washington, D.C., U.S. territories and federally recognized tribes, 398 applicants qualified to receive buses in 2022. The 398 applicants were awarded $945,035,000 for 2,561 buses. Of those, 2,436 are electric, 109 run on propane and 15 run on compressed natural gas.

Following is the breakdown of the rebate program awards in Iowa for 2022.

Logan-Magnolia School District, 5 electric buses, award of $1,975,000

Twin Cedars, 4 electric buses, award of $1,580,000

Easton Valley and Sidney, 3 electric buses each, award of $1,185,000 each

Andrew, BCLUW (Beaman Conrad Liscomb Union Whitten), Central Lee, Delwood and West Sioux, 2 electric buses each, award of $790,000 each

Northern Iowa, 2 propane buses, award of $60,000

Albert City-Truesdale, Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard and IKM-Manning, 1 electric bus each, award of $395,000 each

Ridder said the district won’t immediately scrap the old buses that the new buses will replace, allowing time to make sure that the electric vehicles are operating correctly.

He added that if any problems do arise with the electric buses, a business in Omaha already has staff qualified to work on them.

The fact that the district did not have to pay for the buses was one reason Logan-Magnolia pursued the rebate program.

Ridder added that other incentives were lower fuel expenses and that the electric buses will be good for the environment.

“We’re always looking for ways to save. We decided that the biggest hang-up with electric buses would be the cost, but the EPA came up with this program, and we qualified for five buses,” Ridder said.

He continued that the district did a study on the cost savings of using diesel compared to electricity. That study showed the district would save about $30,000 a year, a figure that includes an estimated cost of electricity for charging the buses.

The buses will have seatbelts to provide for more student safety.

“We’re excited to get these buses and are looking forward for them to arrive,” he said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing $5 billion through fiscal year 2026 for the replacement of old diesel buses. Half of the funding is for zero-emission buses (zero exhaust) and half is for clean school buses – those with lower emissions and operate entirely or in part on an alternative fuel. A clean bus, under the definition of the program, can also be a zero-emission bus.

The rebate program proved popular in 2022, so much so that on September 29, the EPA announced it would nearly double the funding awarded for clean school buses in 2023.

In 2022, the EPA received about 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 buses.

Among the Iowa districts on the rebate waiting list is Ar-We-Va.

The Denison Community School District did not apply for the rebate program in 2022 based on the reasons stated below.