In honor of the final days of winter and the countdown to spring, Logan-Magnolia High School students are preparing for a Winter Gala on Saturday, February 25.

Underclassmen selected the following six attendants to be honored at the gala.

Freshmen: Campbell Chase, daughter of Matt and Lanae Chase, and Adam Roden, son of Jason and Lauren Roden

Sophomores: Brooklyn Lally, daughter of Trent and Breia Lally, and Alex Allen, son of Jeff and Nikki Allen

Juniors: Marki Bertelsen, daughter of Jamie Bertelsen, and Evan Roden, son of Jason and Lauren Roden

In addition to underclassmen attendants, a Winter Gala King and Queen will be crowned on the evening of the 25th. LOMA Homecoming Queen Mya Moss, daughter of Scott and Sara Moss, and Homecoming King Tarick Rowe, son of Dannell Jones and Matthew Rowe, will crown the newest Panther royalty at 8 p.m. in the high school commons.

The following king and queen candidates were nominated by their peers.

Ava Goldsmith, daughter of Mark and Tracy Goldsmith

Evelyn Gomez, daughter of Amber Story and step-daughter of Kirk Walker

Macanna Guritz, daughter of Rusty and Laura Guritz

Greylan Hornbeck, daughter of Chris Vetro and Shad Hornbeck

Nicio Adame, son of Kelly Zephier

Layne Brenden, son of Heidi Brenden and Craig Brenden

Marvin Hernandez, son of Graciela Gutierrez and John Rice

Wyatt Reisz, son of Doug and Indira Reisz