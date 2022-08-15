Local and area performers continue to the next round of Bill Riley Talent Search

Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and five Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley's 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19 or Saturday, August 20.
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the sprouts acts are:
Blair Haupts, 4, Dance Solo; Denison
Monroe Eischeid, 10; Elly Houston, 11; Sophia Hodne, 11; Tap Trio; Manning, Denison and Irwin
Gibson Graham, 11, Vocal Solo; Leon
Addi Leonard, 12, Lyrical Dance Solo; Stuart
Remi Miller, 10, Dance Solo; Dexter
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the senior acts are:
Jordan Formaro, 15, Dance Solo; Des Moines
Lynsey Countryman, 18, Allison Reinking, 17; Hannah O'Connell, 18; Anna Heck, 19; McKenzie Goodwin, 19; Clogging Quintet; Moville, Kingsley and Anthon
Alivia Rediske, 14, and Alexa Rediske 16, Lyrical Duet; Polk City
McKenzie Lofgren, 20, Musical Theater Solo; Muscatine
Grace Kiple, 21, Vocal and Guitar Solo; Sergeant Bluff
The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa's young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Acts competed statewide to qualify for competition in this year's Talent Search, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions, set for Sunday, August 21 at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor iHeart Radio.
More than $20,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Meta.