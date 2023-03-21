Eric Mahaney, of Arion, was among 25 Iowa Farm Bureau members who met with Iowa’s congressional delegation earlier this month in Washington, D.C. to discuss policy issues important to the sustainability of their family farms.

The group met with Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Reps. Ashley Hinson, Randy Feenstra, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn. They also visited with representatives from the USDA, American Farm Bureau, British Embassy and Senate Agriculture Committee staff.

With the current farm bill set to expire this September, the farmers stressed the following issues of importance.

Prioritizing risk management tools

Funding for crop insurance and commodity programs

A unified farm bill to keep farm and nutrition programs together to increase lawmaker support

Nutrition programs like SNAP make up more than 80% of farm bill spending.

Iowa farmers also outlined their concerns about the Biden administration’s new Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule, with many members sharing examples of areas on their farms that are typically dry but can temporarily pool when it rains. They fear these areas would fall under the WOTUS rule interpretation, expanding the reach of regulators on private land.