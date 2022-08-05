New benefits to help veterans exposed to toxins

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act passed the United States Senate on Wednesday, following passage by the House in March.

The act is set to be signed into law by President Joe Biden on August 8.

“I’ve been watching this for a while,” said Crawford County Veterans Affairs (VA) Director Louise Galbraith.

“This is one of the biggest pieces of legislation that has passed for veterans in many years.”

She said that when enacted, the new law will provide much-needed benefits for Vietnam and Persian Gulf veterans.

“It addresses the issues of herbicide exposure in Vietnam the way it should have been, and adds in Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos (and their territorial waters) for presumptives to herbicide exposure,” Galbraith said.

Johnston Atoll, former home of Johnston Island Air Force Base, has also been added to the covered areas of service; from 1972 to 1977, Agent Orange and other herbicides were stored there.

“There’s a presumptive list of illnesses to Agent Orange and other herbicides,” Galbraith said. “This legislation adds two new ones: hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy.”

Monoclonal gammopathy is a condition in which abnormal proteins are found in an individual’s blood.

Galbraith said hypertension is a serious issue for Vietnam veterans.

“I’ve had hundreds of those claims denied over the years – and now those can go back and be approved,” she said.

The new law adds 23 illnesses for which Persian Gulf veterans may file claims.

“Iowa’s National Guard got hit really hard with deployments between 1990 and today,” Galbraith said. “This is going to affect a lot of our guardsmen and those that were in active-duty military service. It expands their presumptive list; if they served in those areas, then they will be presumed exposed to the toxins such as from burn pits. If they have a diagnosis (of Local VA director hails passage of PACT Act

New benefits to help veterans

exposed to toxins

by Dan Mundt

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act passed the United States Senate on Wednesday, following passage by the House in March.

The act is set to be signed into law by President Joe Biden on August 8.

“I’ve been watching this for a while,” said Crawford County Veterans Affairs (VA) Director Louise Galbraith.

“This is one of the biggest pieces of legislation that has passed for veterans in many years.”

She said that when enacted, the new law will provide much-needed benefits for Vietnam and Persian Gulf veterans.

“It addresses the issues of herbicide exposure in Vietnam the way it should have been, and adds in Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos (and their territorial waters) for presumptives to herbicide exposure,” Galbraith said.

Johnston Atoll, former home of Johnston Island Air Force Base, has also been added to the covered areas of service; from 1972 to 1977, Agent Orange and other herbicides were stored there.

“There’s a presumptive list of illnesses to Agent Orange and other herbicides,” Galbraith said. “This legislation adds two new ones: hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy.”

Monoclonal gammopathy is a condition in which abnormal proteins are found in an individual’s blood.

Galbraith said hypertension is a serious issue for Vietnam veterans.

“I’ve had hundreds of those claims denied over the years – and now those can go back and be approved,” she said.

The new law adds 23 illnesses for which Persian Gulf veterans may file claims.

“Iowa’s National Guard got hit really hard with deployments between 1990 and today,” Galbraith said. “This is going to affect a lot of our guardsmen and those that were in active-duty military service. It expands their presumptive list; if they served in those areas, then they will be presumed exposed to the toxins such as from burn pits. If they have a diagnosis (of any of the 23 illnesses), then the VA will presume it was caused by the toxins they were exposed to and it becomes a service-connected disability.”

She has seen many Persian Gulf veterans suffering from a variety of respiratory illnesses and cancers.

“They can file claims for any of the illnesses on that presumptive list and they should be approved,” Galbraith said.

The addition of coverage for veterans who served in Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos will help many individuals, she said.

“That’s important because the majority of our Air Force veterans were in Thailand at Air Force bases,” Galbraith said.

She said they were not previously eligible unless they worked as MPs/dog handlers and walked perimeter patrols.

“Even if you were a mechanic on the flight line and the planes were backed up to the perimeter and that’s where you went to work on them, they still would deny the claim,” she said. “And these bases were sprayed; they were all defoliated. They had the exposure but they have been denied, denied, denied. And now they’re going to be approved.”

The new law will also provide benefits for individuals who previously exceeded the income threshold, she said.

She encourages veterans with questions about the new benefits to stop by the courthouse or call her at 712-263-2720.

“I would love for any veteran to call or come in and spend some time to talk about where you were, what’s going on with your health now, and get those claims going,” Galbraith said.

“We’re gearing up for it. I’ve seen three or four veterans in the last two weeks who were in Thailand. I was able to get all their information and have a claim ready to go when the president signs it.”

She plans to organize several informational meetings once the law is signed and she has had time to get a good grasp of what her office needs to do in relation to it.

Galbraith noted that the new law does not affect only living veterans; surviving spouses are also eligible.