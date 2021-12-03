100 years (and more) of Goodfellows - Are you going to join?

“‘Good Fellows’ Club is Organized— Object is to Give Relief to the Needy During Winter Months,” announced the Wednesday, December 7, 1921, Denison Bulletin and Herald.
“A motion was made by R. P. Conner and seconded by Dr. J. C. Robinson to organize a ‘Good Fellows Cub,’ a motion which was much in favor and which carried before the (Denison Boosters) club,” the newspaper reported.
“The Good Fellows Club was organized, the object of this club being to give relief to the needy families of this city…”
“Good Fellows Start Their Drive; Campaign Launched Less Than One Week Ago; Many Willing To Help In This Good Movement,” the Denison Review announced on the same day.
“ARE YOU GOING TO JOIN THE THRONG OF GOOD FELLOWS?” the Review asked.
“Never in the history of Denison has there been so much need for charitable work as this winter. Many people are without employment and families are suffering for the want of the necessities of life. There is much sickness in the community and many little children are in need of clothing and substantial food,” the Review stated.
“Anyone desiring to donate money towards this fine movement may leave the cash at the Bulletin office and it will be credited to you and you will become a member,” the Bulletin related. “Or if you care to give clothing, shoes or other articles of necessity, as well as toys for the little ones, leave with James Mitchell at the Denison Bottling Works.”
While 1921 appears to be the year in which the Good Fellows organization became a formal Denison entity, the same name (for the same purpose) was in use more than a decade earlier.
“Denison has a branch organization of the Order of Good Fellows,” the Wednesday, December 13, 1911, Denison Review reported.
“For several years the Current Events club has been giving a Christmas tree and treat (sic) to many children in Denison, making their Christmas brighter and happier.”
The good fellows in this instance were women, as the Current Events Club was a ladies’ organization.
“Those having clothing, books, toys, or anything that would make a good Christmas present for a child or older person, that they wish to donate, may leave the same at the city library at any time,” the Review noted.
The Goodfellows organization has faded from the news and returned several times over the decades since 1921, but it has existed for more than 40 years as a stable collaboration of West Central Community Action and the Denison Bulletin and Review.
Are you going to join the throng of Goodfellows to brighten the holidays for someone in Denison?
Goodfellows seeking donations through December 15 to help over 120 children
The Denison Goodfellows campaign has been launched to help make a merry Christmas for 122 children from 50 families in need in Crawford County.
The last day to donate is December 15. Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items are welcomed, as are cash donations.
People can also help out by picking a card from one of the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office and then shopping for a specific child’s wish list. The children are identified by gender and age but not by name. Once the gifts are purchased for a specific child, bring them unwrapped to the Denison Bulletin and Review Office, 1410 Broadway, with the card attached. This way the volunteers from the First United Methodist Church will be able to organize the gifts according to child.
Business hours for the Denison Bulletin and Review are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
The names of people who donate to Goodfellows will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the campaign. People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish. Donations are tax deductible.
Following are donations that have been made to this year’s Goodfellows campaign: Derrick and Marla Franck, $100; anonymous, toys and clothes; anonymous, clothes, games and toys; Cadence and Gracelynn Desy, two dolls