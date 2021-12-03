100 years (and more) of Goodfellows - Are you going to join?

“‘Good Fellows’ Club is Organized— Object is to Give Relief to the Needy During Winter Months,” announced the Wednesday, December 7, 1921, Denison Bulletin and Herald.

“A motion was made by R. P. Conner and seconded by Dr. J. C. Robinson to organize a ‘Good Fellows Cub,’ a motion which was much in favor and which carried before the (Denison Boosters) club,” the newspaper reported.

“The Good Fellows Club was organized, the object of this club being to give relief to the needy families of this city…”

“Good Fellows Start Their Drive; Campaign Launched Less Than One Week Ago; Many Willing To Help In This Good Movement,” the Denison Review announced on the same day.

“ARE YOU GOING TO JOIN THE THRONG OF GOOD FELLOWS?” the Review asked.

“Never in the history of Denison has there been so much need for charitable work as this winter. Many people are without employment and families are suffering for the want of the necessities of life. There is much sickness in the community and many little children are in need of clothing and substantial food,” the Review stated.