On Sunday, May 7th, local student and professional short films were featured during the first 712 Film Festival, held in Manning at the IKM-Manning High School auditorium.

“I wanted to create an event to showcase some of the wonderful film making talent that resides in the 712-area code,” shared 712 Film Festival Committee Member, Greg Sextro. “We hoped to attract student filmmakers as well as professionals. We were very pleased as almost 30 short films were submitted, with about equal numbers of high school/college and professional films. The quality of the films was also outstanding, and a critic who viewed the films was also very impressed.”

The high school films were submitted by students from Ridgeview, Denison, and IKM-Manning. Various awards were given out by a film critic and audience choice awards were presented at the end. Filmmakers and attendees were given the opportunity to have their pictures taken in front of the film festival banner, like larger-scale film festivals.

Committee members who organized the event included Greg Sextro, Manning Theatre Guild member and retired Manning attorney; Ryan Runyan, local filmmaker, and high school speech film advisor; Grace Sextro, an IKM-Manning graduate and current filmmaker; and Chuck Hughes, Manning Theatre Guild member and current script writer.

“We are happy that those who attended the film festival gave rave reviews,” shared Sextro. “We hope to hold the festival again next year with hopefully a larger selection of films and a bigger audience.”