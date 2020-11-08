81 counties now over 15% positive threshold

As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, all but 18 of Iowa’s 99 counties were at or above the 15 percent positivity threshold, according to the state's website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The positivity percentage is the average daily percent of positive tests compared to the total tests received over the previous 14-day period.

The threshold of 15 percent was set in August as the figure at which a school district could be approved for a waiver for two weeks of online instruction if there is at least a 10 percent absentee rate among the student population. Twenty percent was set as the threshold at which a district could be approved for a waiver for two weeks of online instruction regardless of the absentee rate.

Two counties were at or above 40 percent – Jones, at 41.7 percent, and Wayne, at 40 percent.

Three counties were at 30 or above, and 43 counties were at or above 20 percent.

Following are COVID-19 statistics for Crawford County