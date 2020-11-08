81 counties now over 15% positive threshold

As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, all but 18 of Iowa’s 99 counties were at or above the 15 percent positivity threshold, according to the state's website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The positivity percentage is the average daily percent of positive tests compared to the total tests received over the previous 14-day period.
The threshold of 15 percent was set in August as the figure at which a school district could be approved for a waiver for two weeks of online instruction if there is at least a 10 percent absentee rate among the student population. Twenty percent was set as the threshold at which a district could be approved for a waiver for two weeks of online instruction regardless of the absentee rate.
Two counties were at or above 40 percent – Jones, at 41.7 percent, and Wayne, at 40 percent.
Three counties were at 30 or above, and 43 counties were at or above 20 percent.
Following are COVID-19 statistics for Crawford County
- 6,317 tested, 1 in 3 county residents
- 1,499 positive, 23.7% of those tested and 1 in 11 of county residents
- 1,221 recovered
- 15 deaths
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 18.9%
- Saturday’s lab results
- 16 tests reported, 2 individuals positive
State totals
- 1,031,473 tested, 1 of 3 state residents
- 152,802 positive, 14.8 percent of those tested and 1 of 21 Iowa residents
- 100,757 recovered
- 1,842 deaths
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 19.4%
- Saturday’s lab results
- 7,634 tests reported
- 2,162 individuals positive
Statistics for surrounding counties
Woodbury
- 40,098 tested, 1 of 3 of county residents
- 8,335 positive cases, 20.8% of those tested and 1 of 12 of county residents
- 6,355 recovered
- 102 deaths
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 21.3%
Ida
- 1,985 tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 311 positive, 15.7% of those tested and 1 of 22 county residents
- 164 recovered
- 3 deaths
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 27.4%
Sac
- 3,520 tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 532 positive, 15.1% of those tested and 1 of 18 county residents
- 330 recovered
- 5 deaths
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 20.3%
Monona
- 2,418 tested, 1 of 4 county residents
- 297 positive, 12.3% of those tested and 1 of 29 county residents
- 210 recovered
- 2 deaths
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 12.8%
Carroll
- 7,648 tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 1,465 positive, 19.2% of those tested and 1 of 14 county residents
- 910 recovered
- 14 deaths
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 23.7%
Harrison
- 4,047 tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 817 positive, 20.2% of those tested and 1 of 17 county residents
- 485 recovered
- 21 deaths
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 22.2%
Shelby
- 3,196 positive, 1 of 4 county residents
- 527 positive, 16.5% of those te4sted and 1 of 22 county residents
- 430 recovered
- 2 deaths
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 23.2%
Audubon
- 1,584 tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 228 positive, 14.4% of those tested and 1 of 24 county residents
- 115 recovered
- 1 death
- 14-day average positivity percentage: 20.5%
Hospitalizations, as of 11-6
- State: total Iowa – 885, out of state – 64, total – 949
- Audubon: 2
- Carroll: 10
- Crawford: 4
- Harrison: 4
- Ida: 4
- Monona: 1
- Sac: 1
- Shelby: 5
- Woodbury: 34
Long-term care facility outbreaks
State: outbreaks in 92 facilities; 2,848 positive; 1,195 recovered; 890 deaths
Carroll
St. Anthony Regional Hospital HSP-NF: 13 positive, 5 recovered
Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carroll: 18 positive, 1 recovered
Crawford
Eventide Lutheran Home: 23 positive, 20 recovered
Denison Care Center: 38 positive, 27 recovered
Harrison
Rose Vista: 99 positive, 85 recovered
Longview Home Inc.: 123 positive, 58 recovered
Dunlap Specialty Care: 76 positive; 66 recovered
Ida
Good Samaritan Society Holstein: 37 positive, 0 recovered
Shelby
Salem Lutheran Home: 12 positive, 4 recovered
Elm Crest Retirement Community: 5 positive, 2 recovered