A change of course for traffic flow at North 24th and 6th Avenue North intersection

The Denison City Council last Tuesday decided to adjust their plans to change the signage at the North 24th Street and 6th Avenue North intersection on the northeast side of the community.
They now want to make the intersection a three-way stop, with westbound vehicles on 6th Avenue North as the through-traffic.
Currently, north- and southbound motorists on North 24th Street do not have any signs to obey at the intersection, and yield signs are posted for east- and westbound traffic on 6th Avenue North.
The city’s initial plan was to post stop signs for traffic on North 24th and to remove the yield signs on 6th Avenue North. Reasons given were to help slow down traffic on North 24th Street and to make it easier for wintertime traffic to travel up the hill heading west on 6th Avenue North.
That plan, drafted as an ordinance amendment, passed the first reading at the city council’s November 17 meeting.
The second reading was on the agenda last Tuesday but instead the concept for a three-way stop received council’s consensus.
The city also plans to post a “Stop Ahead” sign farther to the west on 6th Avenue North and to add supplemental signs to the stop signs to tell motorists that westbound traffic on 6th Avenue North does not stop.
A concern that led to the three-way stop concept is that eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue North is not visible until it tops the crest of the hill just west of the intersection.
The change to the three-way stop was substantial enough to require the drafting of a new ordinance amendment that will face at least one and possibly three readings at separate city council meetings.
The council has the authority upon the first and second readings to waive subsequent readings and adopt the ordinance amendment.
Following is the reasoning that the city decided to place a third stop sign at the intersection.
Denison Police Chief Dan Schaffer said when he was on a tour with Sgt. Doug Melby to look at the condition of speed limit signs and road conditions, he took special note of eastbound lane of 6th Avenue North at the intersection.
He agreed with posting stop signs on North 24th Street and removing the yield sign for westbound traffic on 6th Avenue North, but added, “My concern is because of the road, 6th Avenue North, from 20th Street up to 24th Street is that people will come up there fast enough and at that very end, where there’s a rise, somebody who is really coming through there (on North 24th) - somebody may have stopped and proceeding through the intersection is going to get clipped.”
His recommendation was the third stop sign placed for eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue North.
Additionally, Councilwoman Jessica Garcia read comments from a group of residents that live on or near North 24th Street who had the concern that the city’s initial plan would make the intersection less safe.
Those concerns were if someone was traveling south on North 24th Street they would have to quickly get through the intersection after stopping in case eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue North is not visible until coming over the crest of the hill.
The neighborhood comments added that accelerating quickly would be counter to the intent of the changes - in higher speeds once a southbound vehicle gets beyond Our Savior Lutheran Church starts down a steep hill, and slowing down traffic was one of the reasons for the stop signs on North 24th Street.
Another point made by the collection of neighborhood residents is that people traveling west on 6th Avenue North have two other ways to get up to North 24th Street. Their preference was to leave the intersection the way it is or make it a four-way stop. Their last choice was to put stop signs on North 24th Street and let vehicles on 6th Avenue North become the through traffic.
“I think there are other individuals who are concerned if they are stopped on North 24th Street they will have to accelerate quickly,” said Garcia.
She lives on North 24th Street and pointed to visibility problems with traffic traveling east on 6th Avenue North.