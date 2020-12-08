A change of course for traffic flow at North 24th and 6th Avenue North intersection

His recommendation was the third stop sign placed for eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue North.

Additionally, Councilwoman Jessica Garcia read comments from a group of residents that live on or near North 24th Street who had the concern that the city’s initial plan would make the intersection less safe.

Those concerns were if someone was traveling south on North 24th Street they would have to quickly get through the intersection after stopping in case eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue North is not visible until coming over the crest of the hill.

The neighborhood comments added that accelerating quickly would be counter to the intent of the changes - in higher speeds once a southbound vehicle gets beyond Our Savior Lutheran Church starts down a steep hill, and slowing down traffic was one of the reasons for the stop signs on North 24th Street.

Another point made by the collection of neighborhood residents is that people traveling west on 6th Avenue North have two other ways to get up to North 24th Street. Their preference was to leave the intersection the way it is or make it a four-way stop. Their last choice was to put stop signs on North 24th Street and let vehicles on 6th Avenue North become the through traffic.