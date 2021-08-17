A Country Rose announces target closing date of November 1

Cathy Christiansen announced a target closing date of November 1 for A Country Rose Flower Shop in Denison.

The store on Highway 30 was opened by Cathy and Richard Christiansen in September 1985. Cathy had bene a designer in Ye Auld Flower Shop in the 1970s and at DeBoth Flower Shop in the early 1980s.

With a background of art in college, Cathy decided to open her own flower shop.

Country Rose is a full-service flower shop with three full-time employees.

Cathy said her customer base stretches far, not just to neighboring towns and counties but across the United States.

“I have the best staff,” she said. “Jean and Peggy Sue have been with me for many years. The do it all and I will miss them.”

She said reasons for closing are having no buyer or someone to take over the business.

“I have to choice,” she said. “I am 71, diabetic, have had a heart attack and am legally blind. It has just become too hard for me. I feel awful. This is a profitable, good business, with wonderful customers. I hope people will take advantage of our sale and take our inventory home.”