A needle in a haystack; Charter Oak has a new restaurant/bar

Pam Meyer’s first job, when she was 14, was at Cronk’s Café in Denison.
“All I’ve ever done since then is work in the restaurant business,” Meyer said.
She saw an opportunity when the bar/restaurant formerly known as Sam’s Bar & Grill in Charter Oak closed at the beginning of 2021.
“I thought it might be a place where I could make a go of it and help the community out since they don’t have any other eating establishment in town,” she said.
Under her ownership the business is now called the Haystack Bar and Grill.
Her sons came up with the idea for the name “Haystack.”
“They said it’s like finding a needle in a haystack, since Charter Oak is so small,” Meyer said.
The restaurant got a fresh coat of paint, new décor, and a few new appliances, Meyer said.
“Besides that, there wasn’t a lot to do,” she said. “It was just a little time consuming.”
The Haystack Bar and Grill opened on April 6.
The restaurant is not yet serving a full menu because of the difficulties of finding enough employees, Meyer said.
“I’m still trying to get fully staffed,” she said. “It’s hard to find help.”
At present, the restaurant is serving burgers, chicken sandwiches, wraps and appetizers.
“We have a taco night and we’re going to be having rib eye dinners and prime rib,” Meyer said.
“I make my own gizzards and bread them and deep fat fry them.”
The full menu is available on the Haystack Bar and Grill Facebook page.
The bar is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 3 p.m.
The restaurant is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
The business is closed on Sunday and Monday, but Meyer said she hopes to change that before too long.
She said she is enjoying the experience.
“I’ve met a lot of new people,” she said. “I know a lot of people from other towns that have patronized us and I think it’s going to be a really good adventure for us.”