A plea to please stay off streets under construction

Terry Crawford made a plea to the public during the city manager’s report at Tuesday’s city council meeting at Denison City Hall: If you don’t need to be on one of the streets currently under reconstruction, please stay off.

Streets under reconstruction in Denison are Avenue C, 7th Street and North 20th Street.

Crawford said the only reason that a motorist should be on one of the streets is to get to a residence – their own or someone they need to visit – or a business.

He said that on Tuesday he pulled the barricades a little closer for the contractor working on Avenue C and 7th Street.

“A lot of people will come up through there (Avenue C) because they can. There is a detour, and I ask them to please use the detour,” he said.

The detour is on 1st Avenue North and Avenue B.

Crawford added that a stop sign should really be positioned to stop traffic on Avenue C at the 1st Avenue North intersection, but he said it would then look like the city was encouraging traffic on Avenue C.

He said the reason for a stop sign is that people who are going across 1st Avenue North don’t expect motorists to be exiting the construction area, and several near-accidents have occurred.