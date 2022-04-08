A safe place for caregivers; Caregiver Support Group to meet April 14

The next meeting of the Crawford County Caregiver Support Group will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, in the conference room at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

Emilee Lakner, hospice social worker with Crawford County Home, Health, Hospice and Public Health, said that rather than have a guest speaker at this month’s meeting, the time will be utilized for general discussion, and for answering questions from participants.

Anyone who is a caregiver is welcome at the meeting.

A variety of professionals from the hospital, hospice agencies, home health agencies, nursing homes, and Veterans Affairs will be on hand to answer questions.

The main goals of the group are to:

-Serve an increasing number of family caregivers with practical help, support and information.

-Improve the quality of life for family caregivers by reducing their day-to-day stress and financial distress.

-Promote family caregiver recognition and support.

-Build family caregivers’ confidence and capability through the dissemination of educational programs that demonstrate a positive impact on the lives of family caregivers.