This year, an estimated 100 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Crawford County.

What’s often standing between them and lifesaving treatment is a ride to get there. Many patients must schedule daily or weekly appointments for several months, keeping friends and family from being able to provide all the support needed.

The American Cancer Society provides free rides to treatment for people with cancer. We’re actively working to recruit more volunteers across Crawford County and serve the needs of people with cancer near you.

“Volunteering as a Road To Recovery driver will put you at the heart of the American Cancer Society’s mission and fulfill a critical need for cancer patients. Even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there," Suzie Mages, American Cancer Society senior community development manager, said in a news release.

Volunteer drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 84, have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check and have access to a safe, reliable car. All volunteer drivers are strongly encouraged to stay up to date with COVID vaccinations.