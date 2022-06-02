Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Nepple, 34, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at the Vail Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Ann Catholic Church.

He died Tuesday, May 31, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include his parents, Kenneth and Lisa Nepple, of Carroll; two sisters, Melissa Spielman, of Spencer, and Emily Nielsen, of Omaha; and his grandmother, Jeanette McCollough, of Denison.