Additional features increase estimated cost of crosswind runway project in Denison

McClure, with an office in Clive, is doing the engineering. Pete Crawford is the engineer. He is Terry Crawford’s brother and has been involved with engineering at the Denison Municipal Airport for decades. In fact, in 2003 he completed the airport master plan which was the start of concept for the crosswind runway project; actual work on the project did not begin until years later.

Terry Crawford has also been involved with the crosswind runway project for years, first as the appointed city engineer when he was a principal and vice president of Sundquist Engineering in Denison, and then when he became employed by the city in July 2012 as city manager/city engineer.

Crawford said next year’s work on the crosswind runway will be bid with alternates so that if the FAA can’t find the additional money, some elements of the project may not be completed. However, the base bid will be covered by the $4.4 million in 100% FAA funding.

He explained the chain of events that will lead up to the FAA’s search for the additional funding.