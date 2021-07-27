Additional features increase estimated cost of crosswind runway project in Denison

In 2020 the City of Denison received welcomed news from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA); it would fund 100% of the work on the crosswind runway project being done this year and would fund 100% of the work to be done next year up to $4.4 million. The 2022 work will result in a 3,200-foot-long crosswind runway with pavement at 60 feet wide.
But other work, such as a paved and lighted taxiway to the crosswind runway, has been added to the project.
The $4.4 million was a preliminary estimate and now that other work has been added, the estimate is up to somewhere around $6.5 million, City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford reported to the city council last week.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that the $2.1 million over the preliminary estimate will revert to the standard method of FAA funding, which is 90% FAA and 10% city.
“We need to make sure that the FAA is going to find the additional money and find it at 100% their cost because that’s how we went into the project,” Crawford told the council. “They have told us they can’t guarantee that right now but they are going to attempt to find additional funding.”
He said the engineering is about 100% done on the project for next year, which is composed of grading and drainage work (called Phase 3, Stage 2) and paving and lighting (called Phase 4).
McClure, with an office in Clive, is doing the engineering. Pete Crawford is the engineer. He is Terry Crawford’s brother and has been involved with engineering at the Denison Municipal Airport for decades. In fact, in 2003 he completed the airport master plan which was the start of concept for the crosswind runway project; actual work on the project did not begin until years later.
Terry Crawford has also been involved with the crosswind runway project for years, first as the appointed city engineer when he was a principal and vice president of Sundquist Engineering in Denison, and then when he became employed by the city in July 2012 as city manager/city engineer.
Crawford said next year’s work on the crosswind runway will be bid with alternates so that if the FAA can’t find the additional money, some elements of the project may not be completed. However, the base bid will be covered by the $4.4 million in 100% FAA funding.
He explained the chain of events that will lead up to the FAA’s search for the additional funding.
“The way the funding works, they (the FAA) are not going to know the total cost until we take the bids. The engineer has to submit the grant application to the FAA after the council approves the bids,” he said. “They (the FAA engineers) will look for the additional funding after that and determine if we’re going to be able to do the entire project.”
The city council authorized the July 30 publication of a notice of public hearing and letting that sets the bid deadline at 3 p.m. on August 12 and the bid opening at the city council’s Tuesday, August 17, meeting.
One item that was added to the project since the preliminary estimate is a subdrain, related to a big embankment on the south end of the crosswind runway. That added a significant amount to the estimate, Crawford said.
A taxiway connection to the crosswind runway was never figured in the preliminary estimate but now has been added to the project.
Crawford said an FAA engineer was hoping that could be done.
“He realized there would be additional cost. That’s why he is going to do his best to try to find additional money,” he said.
“The lighting itself on the runway will be bid as alternate in case there is not enough money,” Crawford continued.
The lighting could be done in the following year with the next round of FAA funding, and if the funding reverts to the standard 90% FAA/10% city, it would give the city time to budget the money, he said.
“I guess the good thing is the funding is not going back to 90/10 on the whole thing,” Crawford added.
The work to be done under the base bid is the grading, drainage, paving and marking of the crosswind runway and grading, drainage and water main relocation on the taxiway connected to the crosswind runway.
Two alternates are in the bid specifications.
The first alternate is the paving and marking of the taxiway connecting to the crosswind runway.
The second alternate has two parts - electrical work on the crosswind runway, including NAVAIDs and lighting; and lighting and signage for the taxiway. NAVAIDS are navigational aids – devices on the ground that provide navigational data, according to information on the FAA's website.