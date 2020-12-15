Adopt a WESCO home to provide holiday cheer

This is the last week to adopt a house for WESCO Industries’ “Home for the Holidays” program.

WESCO serves intellectually disabled adults in the community.

“It’s a good way to spread holiday cheer for our members,” said Sara Woerdehoff, WESCO assistant marketing director.

WESCO has 14 homes in Denison and two in Vail.

“By adopting a home you can help us to provide games, crafts, and a little holiday cheer to our members as they celebrate this holiday season in their homes,” Woerdehoff said.

“I have six houses left available to adopt.”

Each house has a wish list from which individuals may choose gifts to donate.

“For some houses it’s maybe just one item, like an air fryer they would like for their house,” she said. “Others go into more detail; teddy bears or a necklace or adult coloring books. So when somebody contacts me I can give them the list of what’s left to choose from.”

Gifts may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the main WESCO building at 415 S 11th Street in Denison.

The gifts may be delivered wrapped or unwrapped.