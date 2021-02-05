Advocating for Latino issues: LULAC Denison seeks new members

“They match it from corporate donors who donate to LULAC National,” she said. “The money that we raise will go to a high school student here in Denison.”

LULAC is a 501(c) 4 nonprofit organization and donations are tax-deductible, she said.

The Iowa organization has 23 councils in different communities and about 600 dues-paying members.

Most of the other Iowa LULAC councils are in the eastern part of the state, she said.

LULAC Denison has 14 members at present, Puga said.

Dues are $18 for new members; anyone can join.

Puga, Robert Lyons and Patricia Ritchie have been the primary individuals pushing LULAC Denison forward.

“We are looking for anyone interested in these issues,” Puga said. “It doesn’t matter what age you are as long as you have that desire to help our community and to bring awareness of the issues.”

Monthly meetings are taking place virtually at present.

LULAC Denison now has an office in the UFCW building at the corner of North Main Street and First Avenue North.