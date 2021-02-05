Advocating for Latino issues: LULAC Denison seeks new members

The Denison council of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) is currently seeking new members as the organization goes through the annual rechartering process with the national LULAC organization, according to LULAC Denison president Alma Puga.
“We want to empower Latinos here in the community,” Puga said. “We want to educate them and we want to engage them more in the community.”
LULAC advocates for local issues that are important to Latinos in the community and organizes activities to raise awareness of those issues, she said.
A year ago, LULAC Denison conducted a mock caucus to familiarize Latino voters with the process of selecting candidates.
“Right now, with LULAC Iowa, we’re gearing toward getting people more familiar with and educating them about the (COVID-19) vaccine, especially in the meat packing plants,” Puga said.
LULAC Denison is also organizing a scholarship program.
“We’re starting the scholarship initiative with LULAC National,” she said. “They offer a scholarship fund and they partner with LNESC (LULAC National Education Service Centers).”
LNESC matches local scholarship dollars from 60 to 100 percent, Puga said.
LNESC has awarded $27 million for scholarships since 1973.
“They match it from corporate donors who donate to LULAC National,” she said. “The money that we raise will go to a high school student here in Denison.”
LULAC is a 501(c) 4 nonprofit organization and donations are tax-deductible, she said.
The Iowa organization has 23 councils in different communities and about 600 dues-paying members.
Most of the other Iowa LULAC councils are in the eastern part of the state, she said.
LULAC Denison has 14 members at present, Puga said.
Dues are $18 for new members; anyone can join.
Puga, Robert Lyons and Patricia Ritchie have been the primary individuals pushing LULAC Denison forward.
“We are looking for anyone interested in these issues,” Puga said. “It doesn’t matter what age you are as long as you have that desire to help our community and to bring awareness of the issues.”
Monthly meetings are taking place virtually at present.
LULAC Denison now has an office in the UFCW building at the corner of North Main Street and First Avenue North.
“If anyone has questions, Patricia Ritchie, the vice president, is usually up there on Wednesdays,” Puga said. “Otherwise they can schedule a meeting and talk further with us about it.”