Ag Week, a time to celebrate the people and communities that support Iowa ag

National Ag Week is March 20-26. As a corn, soybean, and livestock farmer in Crawford County, I’m proud to celebrate that the crops I grow and the cattle I raise here in our community can be found across the world in the form of animal feed, fuel, food products and more.
But it’s more than that.
Iowa agriculture is successful because of the people in our communities who support it. For example, my local agronomist who gives me the best recommendations to grow a healthy crop; my crop insurance agent who helps make sure if natural disaster strikes, I’m covered; the people at the co-op who work with us to get our grain sold; our small-town banker who I can trust to help me crunch numbers; the hardworking men and women at the local implement dealership who service our equipment to keep us running; and the experts at the NRCS office who can help me implement conservation plans—it takes so many to make farming work. In addition, on our family farm, animal care is a top priority. We have a strong relationship with our veterinarian and local feed nutritionist to make sure our livestock is healthy at every stage of life. Because we eat the food raised on our farm, food safety is not negotiable. We know that’s something you value when you sit down to eat a meal with your family, too.
Agricultural communities are more than what is grown and raised here—it’s about the strength of its people and giving back. That’s why through the Crawford County Farm Bureau, we host events that support TAP donations, work with the local FFA chapters, read to our community school children and support Agriculture in the Classroom events to teach students where their food comes from and more. Our county has great leaders, businesses and initiatives that are cause to celebrate. As a farmer, I’m proud to be a small part of that.
Your support of farmers means something to us, and it’s not something I take lightly. This Ag Week, let’s celebrate the communities making Iowa agriculture something to be proud of.