Ag Week, a time to celebrate the people and communities that support Iowa ag

Iowa agriculture is successful because of the people in our communities who support it. For example, my local agronomist who gives me the best recommendations to grow a healthy crop; my crop insurance agent who helps make sure if natural disaster strikes, I’m covered; the people at the co-op who work with us to get our grain sold; our small-town banker who I can trust to help me crunch numbers; the hardworking men and women at the local implement dealership who service our equipment to keep us running; and the experts at the NRCS office who can help me implement conservation plans—it takes so many to make farming work. In addition, on our family farm, animal care is a top priority. We have a strong relationship with our veterinarian and local feed nutritionist to make sure our livestock is healthy at every stage of life. Because we eat the food raised on our farm, food safety is not negotiable. We know that’s something you value when you sit down to eat a meal with your family, too.