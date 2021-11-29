Funeral services for Albert Mohr, 86, of Manilla, will be conduct at 11 a.m. Monday, December 6, at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla with burial at Morgan Cemetery near Schleswig.

Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on December 6 at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

He died Monday, November 22, at Swan Place in Carroll.