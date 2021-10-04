Mass of Christian Burial for Alfred Wingert, 80, of Panama, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Panama with burial at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Panama.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish Center in Panama with a rosary at 7 p.m.

He died Sunday, October 3, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; his children, Michele Weis, LuAnn Schwery, Glenn Wingert, Dan Wingert, Janet Kummerfeldt and Cindy Boysen; his siblings, Ken Wingert, Mark Wingert and Joan Wingert; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.