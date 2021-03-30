An experience to be remembered: Smith, Von Glan talk about charity steer show

See the sidebar story, "About the Governor's Charity Steer Show and Auction" at the bottom of this article for more information about the Crawford County steers that were shown last year.
At the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association annual banquet on Saturday, MaKenzie Smith, daughter of Brent and Malissa Smith, of Charter Oak, and Tyson Von Glan, son of Clint and Renee Von Glan, of Vail, spoke about their experiences showing steers at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show this past summer.
Smith is attending the University of South Dakota at Vermillion, majoring in elementary and special education. Von Glan is a student at Ar-We-Va High School.
Both have siblings that had shown steers at the charity show in the past, and both said this year was different since the show took place at the Jeff & Deb Hansen Agricultural Student Learning Center at Iowa State University instead of at the Iowa State Fair, due to COVID-19.
“Last year, showing at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show was an experience I will never forget,” said Smith. “When we first got my steer last year I knew the governor’s steer show was one thing I wanted to work hard to get since all my siblings got the chance to show in it.”
She said her steer’s name has a special meaning and a unique story behind it.
“When I first got the steer, he started with the name, Earl. After being selected to show at the governor’s steer show, I thought this would be a great time to give recognition to one of the sponsors and their family,” said Smith. “Nor-AM Cold Storage and the Lilleholm family have been influential in helping our family to become involved in this event.
“Dale Merle Lilleholm was the individual who made this happen as he teamed Nor-AM Cold Storage with the Crawford County Cattlemen to make sure we had a spot in the governor’s steer show,” she continued.
She said renaming the steer, Merle, was a way to honor Dale Lilleholm’s help and to honor his family and employer, Nor-Am.
Smith said it was an honor to be selected to show a steer in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show not only because not everyone gets the chance to do it but also because she spent 10 days in a newborn intensive care unit after she was born.
“And my parents stayed in the Rainbow House, which is very similar to the Ronald McDonald House, so it was a great way to give back to something my family had to go through and to help those families in need,” she said.
Smith continued she was grateful that the charity steer show took place last year, even though it was different because of the COVID pandemic, and she again thanked the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, Nor-AM Cold Storage and the Lilleholm family for giving her the opportunity to be involved in the show.
Von Glan explained that the 38th annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show was different than when his brothers (Ben in 2014 and Cody in 2017) showed steers in the event.
“Iowa State University required a mask mandate for Saturday (August 15),” he said. “We only received 10 wristbands for friends and sponsors to help get Mighty Minne (his steer) ready and 10 wristbands for my friends and family to sit in the stands. The show and sale were live streamed so that was a way for friends and family to watch since they couldn’t be at the show.”
In other years the youth who are showing steers in the show spend time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines, but that wasn’t possible last year because of the COVID pandemic. Instead, representatives from each of three Ronald McDonald Houses in the state spoke to the youth and discussed how the pandemic was affecting what they do.
Von Glan said the volunteer work for the youth was to color pictures on and write sayings on brown lunch sacks for the families that had children at the hospitals in Des Moines, to brighten their day a little.
He explained how First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds became the celebrity showman for Mighty Minne instead of Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“Saturday morning, Gov. Reynolds had to go to Cedar Rapids but when she left, she told her husband, Kevin, to have her clothes set out and she would swing through on the way to Ames. As she was there (in Cedar Rapids) she realized she couldn’t get away so she called Kevin and told him he would have to go in her place,” he said. “Gov. Reynolds called the Iowa Cattlemen and told them the situation and then called my dad and said Kevin would be taking her place and that he would be in good hands with us.”
When Kevin Reynolds showed up, only 20 minutes remained before the event to teach him about showing a steer.
“He asked a lot of questions as there was a lot riding on his performance since Gov. Reynolds had won both times with my brothers,” said Von Glan. “Mighty Minne and Kevin did a great job in the ring.”
Mighty Minne was chosen for the Judge’s Choice (grand champion) Award.
“Crawford County should be very proud as Renee Grimm, MaKenzie Smith and I all represented our county with great steers,” Von Glan said.
He thanked the Iowa Cattlemen, Iowa Beef Industry Council, Crawford County Cattlemen and his personal sponsors for their continuous support for the Governor’s Charity Steer Show and the Ronald McDonald Houses.
“It was a great experience, and many memories and friendships were made,” Von Glan said.