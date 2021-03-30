An experience to be remembered: Smith, Von Glan talk about charity steer show

Von Glan explained that the 38th annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show was different than when his brothers (Ben in 2014 and Cody in 2017) showed steers in the event.

“Iowa State University required a mask mandate for Saturday (August 15),” he said. “We only received 10 wristbands for friends and sponsors to help get Mighty Minne (his steer) ready and 10 wristbands for my friends and family to sit in the stands. The show and sale were live streamed so that was a way for friends and family to watch since they couldn’t be at the show.”

In other years the youth who are showing steers in the show spend time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines, but that wasn’t possible last year because of the COVID pandemic. Instead, representatives from each of three Ronald McDonald Houses in the state spoke to the youth and discussed how the pandemic was affecting what they do.

Von Glan said the volunteer work for the youth was to color pictures on and write sayings on brown lunch sacks for the families that had children at the hospitals in Des Moines, to brighten their day a little.

He explained how First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds became the celebrity showman for Mighty Minne instead of Gov. Kim Reynolds.