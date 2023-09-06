The Schleswig Wine and Bier Club, Inc., will sponsor its 48th Annual Wine Contest and 32st Annual Bier Contest, open to all amateur wine and beer makers, on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Ida Grove Country Club in Ida Grove.

Amateur wine and beer maker entries will be accepted starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. at the Ida Grove Country Club, just off Highway 59/175, near the hospital. Entries will close one hour before the event starts.

There are 18 wine classes and 34 beer classes, plus subdivisions.

Blue, red and white ribbons will be awarded according to points given by the judges. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion and third place medals and ribbons will be awarded both to the best wine makers and the best bier makers.

The Commercial Brew Pub Contest was cancelled three years ago because of the COVID-19 virus and we have not resumed this popular contest yet.

A potluck dinner will follow the awards.

If anyone would like to help judge, please contact Don.