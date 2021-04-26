Another Anamosa prison officer assaulted

A correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was attacked by an inmate Saturday and received medical care for bruises. The attack came about one month after two prison employees were killed at a facility some call overcrowded and understaffed.

The female officer was handing out medications to inmates on a cell block at the prison when an inmate placed the officer in a chokehold at 7:22 a.m. Saturday, according to Iowa Department of Corrections officials.

“She was able to use personal safety defensive techniques until additional staff in the area were able to respond and assist in taking control of the attacking inmate,” the department said in a news release.

The injured officer was taken by department vehicle to a hospital and was later released, according to corrections officials. The inmate was not seriously injured and the incident remains under investigation.

The attack came about one month after a deadly attack at the Anamosa prison and one day after a group of Democratic legislators toured the facility to see firsthand the conditions inside the maximum/medium security institution.