Another successful Christmas Crusade for Children

The 35th annual Christmas Crusade for Children program concluded on Sunday, December 19, with the delivery of gifts to 219 children throughout the county.

The Christmas Crusade program is a cooperative effort between KDSN Radio, the Denison Police Department, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The goal of the program is to identify children, age 13 and younger, who, due to family financial restraints, may not be receiving much for Christmas.

A list containing the age, sex, and gift request of these children is given to KDSN which announces the information on the air in an effort to get a citizen or organization from the community to adopt the child and purchase the gift for them.

“We had another very successful year,” said Rod Bradley, treasurer of the organization. “Many of our big supporters came out once again to help us this year. The Denison High School adopted 32 children and the Denison Middle School adopted 50 children from the list.

“In addition, many other companies and community members from throughout the area adopted the remainder of the children in a short period of time” he added.

Bradley also offered a special thank you to UPS, which once again donated two trucks and drivers on Sunday afternoon to help officers in getting the gifts delivered, and to Our Savior Lutheran Church for the use of their Fellowship Hall where officers and their families gathered on Sunday to tag, sort, and prepare all of the gifts for delivery.