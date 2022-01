Visitation for Antonio Razo, 45, of Denison will be 4-5 p.m. Thursday, January 13, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Tuesday, January 11, at his home.

Survivors include his mother, Alicia Razo, of Denison; one sister, Patty Avila, of California; and one brother, Oswaldo Razo.