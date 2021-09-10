Appointment of new mayor pro tem in Denison goes forward after review of city code

Corey Curnyn was appointed as the mayor pro tem for the City of Denison on Tuesday following an examination of city and state code.

Mayor Pam Soseman asked for the council’s vote of approval for her recommendation to appoint Curnyn. However, Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said she did not believe the council had the authority to vote on the mayor’s appointment of mayor pro tem based on her previous reading of the code.

Councilman Dustin Logan added that his reading of the code is that the mayor makes the appointment and it does not need to be approved by the majority of council vote.

Garcia turned to her smart phone to look up the section of code to confirm what it says.

Chapter 16 of city code centers on the position of mayor pro tem. The first item in the chapter (16.01) simply states, “The Mayor shall appoint a member of the Council as Mayor Pro Tem, who shall serve as vice president of the Council.”

City code lists a reference to Sec. 372.14[3] of the Iowa Code on this point, which describes and duties and authority of the mayor and mayor pro tem but does not include any language about how a mayor pro tem is appointed.