Area acts perform in championship show

Two area acts competed in the senior (13-21) division in the championship show of the 61st annual Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Talent Search on Sunday.

The area senior acts are the following.

Acro quartet: Ashlyn Herrig, 16, Jordyn Linn, 15, Mary Clare Matthews, 16, Denison; and Elli Heiden, 15, Schleswig

Tap solo: Jinessa Lewis, 17, Schleswig

The tap dance group composed of Reegan Thomas, 12, Coon Rapids; Jenna Meadows, 12, Denison; and Bailee Arkfeld, 12, Westphalia, performed in Sunday’s show as a sprout (2-12) champion.

Maria Steinkamp, 3, Wall Lake, performed as a Star of Tomorrow and sang a vocal solo.

First place in the senior division went to Lily Gast, 21, of Cedar Falls, who was awarded a $10,000 prize for her vocal solo. Andrew Park, 18, of Davenport, was awarded second place and $5,000 for his lyrical dance solo. Third place and $2,500 went to Lucy Gannon, 15, of West Des Moines, with a piano solo.