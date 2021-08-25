 Skip to main content
Area acts perform in championship show
Area acts perform in championship show

Two area acts competed in the senior (13-21) division in the championship show of the 61st annual Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Talent Search on Sunday.

The area senior acts are the following.

Acro quartet: Ashlyn Herrig, 16, Jordyn Linn, 15, Mary Clare Matthews, 16, Denison; and Elli Heiden, 15, Schleswig

Tap solo: Jinessa Lewis, 17, Schleswig

The tap dance group composed of Reegan Thomas, 12, Coon Rapids; Jenna Meadows, 12, Denison; and Bailee Arkfeld, 12, Westphalia, performed in Sunday’s show as a sprout (2-12) champion.

Maria Steinkamp, 3, Wall Lake, performed as a Star of Tomorrow and sang a vocal solo.

First place in the senior division went to Lily Gast, 21, of Cedar Falls, who was awarded a $10,000 prize for her vocal solo. Andrew Park, 18, of Davenport, was awarded second place and $5,000 for his lyrical dance solo. Third place and $2,500 went to Lucy Gannon, 15, of West Des Moines, with a piano solo.

After 25 years on stage, Bill Riley, Jr., is retiring after the 2021 season of the Bill Riley Talent Search. He took over the reins from his father, Bill Riley, Sr. in 1997.

