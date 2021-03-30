Area communities receive grants for paint from Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful

Organizations and cities in Crawford, Carroll, Audubon and Ida counties were among those to receive grants for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful Program, sponsored by Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa.
The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.
Following are area grant recipients.
City of Denison, Operation Paint Brush for homes in Denison that need to be painted
Women in Business Impact Organization, Crawford County, paint for Washington Park, Denison
Carroll County 4-H – various public areas for Carroll County
Arthur, community center and community hall
Audubon County Tourism, butterfly wings mural on Main Street
City of Manning, various homes
“Governor Reynolds will be signing a proclamation designating April as Keep Iowa Beautiful month and we are pleased to do our part by awarding paint to 132 community projects in Iowa,” said Doug Vogel, vice-president, marketing, of the Iowa based company. “The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa one of the best states in the nation to live.”
In addition to paint projects, organizations are urged to participate in Keep Iowa Beautiful’s Pick Up Iowa annual program by cleaning up litter and trash along Iowa’s roadsides, neighborhoods, streets, school grounds, parks and streams.
To participate, organizations must register at https://www.research.net/r/PickUpIowa_2021_SignUp
Registered participant groups are eligible for a limited supply of free cleanup supplies such as bags, grabbers, safety vests and gloves donated by Keep Iowa Beautiful.
In the 18-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,860 gallons of paint for 1,132 community projects in Iowa.