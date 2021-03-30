Area communities receive grants for paint from Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful

Organizations and cities in Crawford, Carroll, Audubon and Ida counties were among those to receive grants for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful Program, sponsored by Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa.

“Governor Reynolds will be signing a proclamation designating April as Keep Iowa Beautiful month and we are pleased to do our part by awarding paint to 132 community projects in Iowa,” said Doug Vogel, vice-president, marketing, of the Iowa based company. “The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa one of the best states in the nation to live.”