Area libraries offer summer reading programs and presentations

Summer Library Program at Norelius Community Library
July 13: Absolute Science presents “Bubble Stations” as part of the Summer Library Program for children. It is an educationaal science program with exciting demonstrations. It will begin at 1:30 p.m.
July 27: Loess Hills Agriculture In The Classroom (AITC) presents “Farmer Grows A Rainbow!” The Norelius Community Library has partnered with Loess Hills AITC for another story time. The Loess Hills group will present “Farmer Grows a Rainbow” as part of the Summer Library Program. The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Craft Thursdays during July, 2021
July 15: Shadow Lantern
July 22: Make a Picture Frame
July 29: Colorful Coasters
For more information about any of the library programs or how to join in the fun of the Summer Library Program, call 712-263-9355.
Charter Oak Public Library features summer reading events
The following Summer Reading Program events have been scheduled at the Charter Oak Public Library.
Wednesday, July 14: Jeff Quinn’s Magic Show, 10 a.m. Story time at 2 p.m. with Librarian Nancy Rosburg. Crafts and snacks provided.
Wednesday, July 21: Story time at 2 p.m. with Librarian Nancy Rosburg. Crafts and snacks provided.
Wednesday, July 24: Kelly Sonnichsen with the Crawford County Conservation Department will present a special program at 2 p.m., showing live animals. Crafts and snacks provided.
Saturday, July 31: Crawford County Farm Bureau and Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom will present “Tales and Tails” which centers on dairy animals and products. A book, “Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish (Tales from the Dairy Godmother),” will be read. Other activities include a craft (make a cow’s tail) and practice milking a cow. Children will get an ice cream treat.
Wednesday, August 4: Story time at 2 p.m. with Librarian Nancy Rosburg. Crafts and snacks provided.
Note: Story time on Saturdays continues with Nancy Rosburg.
For more information, call 712-678-3425 or 678-3454.
The Charter Oak Public Library is located at 461 Railroad Street.
Circus performer comes to Dow City library on Thursday
The Dow City Public Library will present the family-friendly Circus Variety Show with Martika at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.
Certificates for a free small ice cream cone will be handed out.
Martika is an international variety entertainer based in Kansas City, Missouri. As a child in a military family, she traveled the world at a young age, which provided an opportunity to see international performers. That sparked her interest in the circus arts and at age 8 she began training in jazz dance and classical ballet. In 2008 she sought out the best international teacher in fire arts, escapology and sideshow danger stunts to further her knowledge.
Martika is Kansas City’s only woman sword swallower and the only one-woman stunt show of her kind in the Midwest.
She also travels around the world performing her one-woman shows.
The Dow City Public Library is located at 104 South Franklin Street, inside the community building.