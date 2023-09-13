Area residents brought home a multiple of ribbons, awards and other accolades from the Iowa State Fair, which ran Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Des Moines.
The Council Bluffs Nonpareil has received numerous news releases about fair results, which continue to be submitted. The following results are not comprehensive, and if we have missed your award or contest, please contact us at editorial@nonpareilonline.com to let us know.
Here’s your neighbors’ state fair accomplishments:
- Dave Burmeister of Logan took first place in Iowa Places & Landscapes in the Adult Division — Color and third place in High Dynamic Range in the Special Division of the 83rd Annual Photography Salon.
- Cydney Willard of Honey Creek won first place in Ceramics and Iowa Theme Art in the Other Creative Arts & Crafts division of the Creative Arts competition.
- Hannah Thomas, 18, of Little Sioux performed Vocal and Guitar Solo in the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 63rd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search.
- Vanessa Anderson of Dunlap won first place for 11-Year-Olds in the Girls division of the 2023 Hawkeye Pedal Pull held Aug. 15.
- Delores Dorland of Missouri Valley took second place in Combination — T-shirt Quilt in the Quilting division of the Fabric and Threads Competition.
- Mary Woolsey-Totten of Dow City received an honorable mention in Toy in the Crochet division of the Fabric and Threads Competition.
- Thomas Welchof Denison took home fourth place for M-Ang Spring Yearling Heifer (March 1 — April 30, 2022) and third place for MT Spring Yearling Heifer (March 1 — April 30, 2022) in the Maine-Anjou Show.
- Dwight McGrath of Missouri Valley finished third in the Class A Iowa State Elders Championship division of the Horseshoe Contest held Aug. 19-20.
- Richie Boll of Honey Creek finished fifth in the Iowa State Mens Championship division of the Horseshoe Contest held Aug. 19-20.
- Dawson Book of Logan exhibited the Grand Champion Female in the Limousin Cattle Show. Book also took first in Lim-Flex Fall Yrlg Female (Sept. 1 — Oct. 31, 2021) and March Junior Yearling Female (March 1-31, 2022). Book also took champion for Division V Lim-Flex Female and Division IV Female as well as reserve grand champion for Lim-Flex Female.
- Mary Graeve of Honey Creek competed in the Open Western Horse Show, finishing second (Judge B)/seventh (Judge A) in Ranch Horse Pleasure — 18 & Under, eighth (B)/ninth (A) in Ranch Horse Riding (pattern) — 18 & Under, fifth (B) in Ranch Horse Walk Trot — 18 & Under, fifth (B)/sixth (A) in Youth Horsemanship — 13-18, seventh (B) in Youth Walk Trot — 13-18 and first (B)/ninth (A) in Youth Western Pleasure — 13-18.
- In the Homestyle Chili division, Lucas Deiber of Denison claimed first place, $250 cash prize and is eligible for the World Championship Chili Cook Off.