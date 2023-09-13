Area residents brought home a multiple of ribbons, awards and other accolades from the Iowa State Fair, which ran Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Des Moines.

The Council Bluffs Nonpareil has received numerous news releases about fair results, which continue to be submitted. The following results are not comprehensive, and if we have missed your award or contest, please contact us at editorial@nonpareilonline.com to let us know.