Arlan Ecklund, Denison, was elected chair of the Crawford County Republican Party at the central committee’s regular meeting on Thursday, January 1.

Ecklund has served co-chair of the party since 2017 and has served as acting chair since October 2020.

Eileen Sailer, Denison, was elected to fill the position of co-chair.

Secretary Darin Johnson and Treasurer Jim Hugg, both of Denison, were re-elected to their offices.