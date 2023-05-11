Related to this story

Funeral notice

Ileen Jensen of Logan, Iowa passed away Monday, May 8, 2023.

Visitation for 45-year-old Nathan Mulligan of Omaha will be held 9:00 -10:00 AM, Thursday, May 11 at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with …

