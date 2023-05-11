Iowa residents with children ages 15 and younger are invited to participate in Pottawattamie Conservation’s annual Kids’ Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 3.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Arrowhead Park, 29357 310th St., Neola. This event is held in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Natural Resource’s Free Fishing Weekend, where a fishing license is not required for Iowa residents.

Children will attempt to catch as many fish as they can from the park’s 17-acre lake during the two-hour time frame and compete for prizes in several categories. All participants should bring their own fishing poles and bait, and each child entered in the derby will receive a snack.

This event is free with a $3 per vehicle park entry fee or Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation membership.

“Involving young Iowa residents in popular recreation activities like fishing helps children connect with their environment and learn important outdoor skills,” Pottawattamie Conservation executive director Mark Shoemaker said in a press release. “By hosting the derby during Iowa’s free fishing weekend, there are fewer barriers preventing families from coming out and trying their hand at this favorite pastime.”