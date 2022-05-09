 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson

  • Updated
  • 0

A funeral service for Arthur R. "Dick" Erickson, 81, of Battle Creek, Nebraska, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, Nebraska.

A private family inurnment will be conducted at a later date.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

He died Sunday, May 8, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; his children, Rich Erickson and Jeanie Wilken, both of Battle Creek, Lisa Erickson, of Norfolk, and Tim Erickson, of Grimes; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Crampton and Susie Riesgaard; and brothers, Dale Erickson, Alan Erickson and Robert Erickson.

