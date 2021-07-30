Asian longhorned tick is spreading, vigilance needed

A single Asian longhorned tick female can essentially start a new tick population on her own; she can lay up to 2,000 eggs without ever finding a mate. Identifying new infestations and preventing spread is essential.

So far, ALT has not been found in Iowa. However, the ALT resembles the brown dog tick, which can make the ALT easy to miss. The brown dog tick has two spots that resemble eyes near the edge of its body, which are missing from the ALT. Identification tips and photos are available in the new Asian Longhorned Tick Pest Alert (https://store.extension.iastate.edu/product/16153).

Those who believe they have spotted an ALT should contact the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University.

The ALT does not target people, but it will still use a person as a host. While the ticks have been shown to carry the pathogen that causes Lyme disease, Borrelia burgdorferi, transmission from one host to another has not yet been confirmed. However, transmission of another tick disease called Rocky Mountain spotted fever has been demonstrated in laboratory conditions. Identification of ALT is essential for monitoring the spread and the potential for disease transmission.