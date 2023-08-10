Denison High School will be putting on a community musical this fall: "Mary Poppins."

Every four years, the high school teams with community members to put on a large show. There are parts for all ages-from children to adults.

"Mary Poppins" is based on the book by P.L. Travers and the Disney movie. The magical nanny, Mary Poppins, joins the Banks family to make life more fun and bring the family together.

Parts are available for singing, acting and dancing/tumbling. If auditioning, elementary students need to be in at least second grade and have a parent present.

Auditions will be held Monday, Aug. 28, at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Please wear comfortable clothes and bring a writing utensil.

If you are auditioning for an ensemble role, auditions will last about an hour; if you are auditioning for a major role, please plan to sing and stay for a longer audition.