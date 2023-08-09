The Crawford County Hunger Fighters food distribution is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the United Presbyterian Church, 205 N 24th St. in Denison. Drive-thru pickup will be from 3 to 5 p.m.

New TEFAP forms for 2023 will need to be completed to verify eligibility. Forms may be picked up in advance at the bench in front of the Presbyterian Church or filled out that day.

Proxy consent forms are used for picking up another person’s food will not need to be renewed unless there are changes. We ask that you abide by our policy of one allotment of food per household.

Monetary donations made to Crawford County Hunger Fighters may be dropped off at V & H Tire, The Hoffman Agency, or Our Savior Lutheran Church.

We would not be able to make this food available without our wonderful volunteers who make it happen. If you would like to volunteer and help serve your community on that day, you may call the Presbyterian church office at 263-4130. Thank you to the many volunteers who are already helping to make this possible!