Author Pam Cates to visit Norelius Community Library on August 10

Author Pam Cates will have a book-signing event at the Norelius Community Library in Denison on Tuesday, August 10, 5-6 p.m. for her book, Daughter Reassembled.

The public can meet the author for the open house event on the main floor of the library.

Cates’s book is about her search for her biological family, their eventual reunion and the roller coaster of emotions that those events entailed.

The author was born in Denison. She was adopted at birth and grew up in a loving family who told her she was adopted.

When Cates lost her parents later in life, and new resources became available for adoptees to search for their birth families, she became her own genealogical detective.

She will share her story and how she went about her search, including all her Denison connections.

Since she has been reunited with her biological family, Cates has found a first cousin from her adoptive family who had been relinquished at birth, so she has experienced the reunion of family members from the other side of the coin as well.

Cates will sign books that people have purchased previously, and will also have some copies available for purchase.