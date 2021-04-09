Availability of vaccine from health clinics, pharmacies allowing public health office to transition out

Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health has been conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesdays and Fridays but will be transitioning away from that because so many other vaccination options are available, said Kim Fineran, the county’s public health director.
“Walmart, Hy-Vee, Thrifty White, Walgreens, CVS – all those pharmacy partners have vaccine available,” she pointed out, adding that medical clinics also offer vaccinations.
Transitioning away from administering vaccine for COVID-19 will allow the public health office to focus more on other health issues in the county.
The county receives 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week. This does not include the vaccines that pharmacies such as those at Walmart and Hy-Vee receive because they are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership and receive vaccines directly from the federal government, Fineran said.
Vaccines administered by the medical clinics and Thrifty White use a portion of the doses received by public health.
“We did get 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and have already dedicated that out to catch up on the vaccination of manufacturing workers,” Fineran said.
She added that on Thursday public health ran a clinic at the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Denison for students and staff and also for students and staff of the Denison Job Corps Center.
As of Monday, anyone age 18 and older can receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or for the Pfizer vaccine, 16 and older.
Fineran encouraged people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 when they have access to vaccine.
Following are vaccine numbers for the state and for area counties
- State
- Total doses administered: 1,794,368
- Doses administered to Iowans: 1,727,957
- Persons 1st dose of 2-dose series: 389,079
- Persons 2nd dose of 2-dose series: 671,507
- Single dose vaccine administered: 62,276
- Total series completed: 733,783
- Number of Moderna doses: 858,300
- Number of Pfizer doses: 873,792
- Number of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) doses: 62,276
- Audubon County
- 1st dose of 2-dose series: 573
- 2nd dose of 2-dose series: 1,648
- Single dose vaccine administered: 72
- Total series completed: 1,720
- Carroll County
- 1st dose of 2-dose series: 3,043
- 2nd dose of 2-dose series: 4,863
- Single dose vaccine administered: 647
- Total series completed: 5,510
- Crawford County
- 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,631
- 2nd dose of 2-dose series: 2,970
- Single dose vaccine administered: 1,094
- Total series completed: 4,064
- Harrison County
- 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,710
- 2nd dose of 2-dose series: 2,381
- Single dose vaccine administered: 78
- Total series completed: 2,459
- Ida County
- 1st dose of 2-dose series: 519
- 2nd dose of 2-dose series: 1,419
- Single dose vaccine administered: 72
- Total series completed: 1,491
- Monona County
- 1st dose of 2-dose series: 564
- 2nd dose of 2-dose series: 2,413
- Single dose vaccine administered: 41
- Total series completed: 2,454
- Sac County
- 1st dose of 2-dose series: 930
- 2nd dose of 2-dose series: 2,344
- Single dose vaccine administered: 175
- Total series completed: 2,519
- Shelby County
- 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,135
- 2nd dose of 2-dose series: 2,940
- Single dose vaccine administered: 105
- Total series completed: 3,045