Availability of vaccine from health clinics, pharmacies allowing public health office to transition out

Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health has been conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesdays and Fridays but will be transitioning away from that because so many other vaccination options are available, said Kim Fineran, the county’s public health director.

“Walmart, Hy-Vee, Thrifty White, Walgreens, CVS – all those pharmacy partners have vaccine available,” she pointed out, adding that medical clinics also offer vaccinations.

Transitioning away from administering vaccine for COVID-19 will allow the public health office to focus more on other health issues in the county.

The county receives 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week. This does not include the vaccines that pharmacies such as those at Walmart and Hy-Vee receive because they are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership and receive vaccines directly from the federal government, Fineran said.

Vaccines administered by the medical clinics and Thrifty White use a portion of the doses received by public health.

“We did get 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and have already dedicated that out to catch up on the vaccination of manufacturing workers,” Fineran said.