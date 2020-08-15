Ballot requests received for deceased individuals; auditor’s office releases notice about mailings

The Crawford County Auditor’s Office on Thursday released a statement concerning mailings that individuals around the state have reported receiving.
Many households have received voter registration forms or absentee request forms for deceased loved ones, according to the statement, which was published on the Crawford County, Iowa Elections Facebook page.
“We’re not exactly sure who is sending them out,” said Amy Pieper, deputy county auditor.
The auditor’s office has received several phone calls about the mailings.
“We’ve been trying to get a copy of the front of it so we know who is sending them out,” she said. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of it.”
All of the state’s auditors have reported the issue, Pieper said.
Receiving request forms for deceased individuals has been upsetting to their family members, she said.
The unknown group behind the mailings is using an outdated mailing list.
Individuals who don’t vote in two elections are sent a card and their names are put on an inactive list if no response is received, Pieper said.
“We have a very clean database,” she said.
“If someone gets a form for someone they know does not live there or has passed away or moved away and they just want to make sure that our records are accurate, they can call in and we will look it up for peace of mind,” Pieper said.
The Crawford County Auditor’s Office may be contacted at 712-263-3045.