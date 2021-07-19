Barbara J. Mordhorst, 68, of Soldier, died Friday, July 16, at her home.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute.

Private family committal services will take place at a later date at St. Clair Township Cemetery in Ute.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute.

A Facebook Live of the service will be available on the St. Paul Lutheran Church Facebook page as well as the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday July 23, at 11 a.m.

The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements.