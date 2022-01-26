 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barry Harm

  • Updated
Funeral services for Barry Harm, 54, of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Kiron with burial at the Kiron Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 28, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, January 23, at his home.

Survivors include his daughters, Sydney Harm, of Denver, Colorado, and Savannah Preul, of Boone; his parents, Charlie and Nola Harm, of Kiron; and a sister, Brandee Schultz, of Kiron.

