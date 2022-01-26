Funeral services for Barry Harm, 54, of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Kiron with burial at the Kiron Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 28, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, January 23, at his home.