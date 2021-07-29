 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Griffin
0 comments

Betty Griffin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A celebration of life for Betty Almarine Griffin, of Denison, who died Tuesday, January 12, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Boulders Conference Center in Denison.

The family invites friends to join them at a luncheon at Boulders Conference Center following the celebration of life.

Casual attire is appropriate.

Survivors include her son, Bob Griffin, of South Salem, New York; daughter, Connie Waldron, of Aspen, Colorado; son, James, of Eagle River, Alaska; brother, Ray Ruberg, of Moville; sister, Jean Jensen, of Audubon; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

For further information contact Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home at 712-263-4151 or 800-447-2588 or visit www.pauleyjones.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Related to this story

Most Popular

Funding for the fair
Local

Funding for the fair

  • Updated

Wes Nordquist (left), Availa Bank Vice-President and Loan Officer, and Jay Mendlik, Denison market president, presented a check for $2,000 fro…

Local

Dennis Nelson

  • Updated

Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics