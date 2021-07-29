Betty Griffin

A celebration of life for Betty Almarine Griffin, of Denison, who died Tuesday, January 12, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Boulders Conference Center in Denison.

The family invites friends to join them at a luncheon at Boulders Conference Center following the celebration of life.

Casual attire is appropriate.

Survivors include her son, Bob Griffin, of South Salem, New York; daughter, Connie Waldron, of Aspen, Colorado; son, James, of Eagle River, Alaska; brother, Ray Ruberg, of Moville; sister, Jean Jensen, of Audubon; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.