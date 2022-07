Graveside services for Beverly Kracht, 85, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison with visitation one hour prior at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Sunday, July 3, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her two daughters, Valerie Finley, of Johnston, and Treva Bassett, of Waukee; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.