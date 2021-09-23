 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beverly Miller
0 comments

Beverly Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services for Beverly Miller, 74, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Wednesday, September 22, at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Joe, of Dow City; a daughter, Lisa Jepsen, of Kiron; a son, Michael Miller, of Dow City; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene Malone; and two sisters, Donna Waderich and Marilyn Head.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are state legislatures becoming more influential?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Brian Knudsen

Funeral services for Brian Knudsen, 50, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in…

Local

Connie Teut

Visitation for Connie Teut, 80, of Schleswig, will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Local

Kenneth Kock

Funeral services for Kenneth Kock, 84, of Vail, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at United Church in Westside with burial at…

Local

Robert “Bob” Thul

  • Updated

Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Thul, 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schle…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics