Funeral services for Beverly Miller, 74, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Wednesday, September 22, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Joe, of Dow City; a daughter, Lisa Jepsen, of Kiron; a son, Michael Miller, of Dow City; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene Malone; and two sisters, Donna Waderich and Marilyn Head.