Funeral services for Beverly Miller, 74, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Wednesday, September 22, at her home.