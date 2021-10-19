Bids approved to continue work on airport crosswind runway

The city council took the following other actions pertaining to the project.

Approved a proposal from Certified Testing Services (CTS), of Storm Lake, to do the quality assurance testing. Crawford said CTS has worked for Denison for a number of years, especially on testing of soil compaction. He said that 565,000 cubic yards of soil will be put into the south end of the crosswind runway to build it up. The proposal from CTS had been vetted by McClure Engineering. Like other parts of the project, the quality assurance testing will be 100% reimbursed by the FAA. CTS said that based on the quantities involved in the project, its estimated fees will be approximately $22,500 to $23,500. CTS added that some overtime may be required on its part.

Approved an agreement from McClure Construction Services. This is a 100% eligible cost under the FAA grant. The construction engineering agreement was reviewed by the FAA engineer and had to go through an independent estimate by another engineering company.