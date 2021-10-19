Bids approved to continue work on airport crosswind runway

After a bid repackaging, work on the crosswind runway at the Denison Municipal Airport will proceed.
The Denison City Council approved a number of resolutions pertaining to the grading and drainage work on the crosswind runway at its October 5 meeting.
The city had previously bid the project to include the remaining grading and drainage plus paving, lighting and electrical work, but those bids came in too high to be paid 100% by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding. The bids were rejected and the project was bid to only do the remaining grading and drainage.
This time the bids came in well below the $3,969,464.50 estimate provided by McClure Engineering, the project engineer.
The bid letting date was September 28.
The low bid, which was approved by the city council, was submitted by Bedrock Concrete, Schleswig, in the amount of $3,139,295.80.
The second lowest bid was from LeRoy and Sons, Arcadia, $3,183,852.95.
A third bid was below the engineer’s estimate. It came from Lieber, North Sioux City, South Dakota, and was for $3,221,422.00.
There were four other bids submitted which were all above the engineer’s estimate.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said he had a letter of recommendation from McClure Engineering to accept the low bid. He added that McClure had reviewed the bids as well as all the paperwork that Bedrock Concrete had to submit in accordance with FAA requirements.
The city council took the following other actions pertaining to the project.
Approved a proposal from Certified Testing Services (CTS), of Storm Lake, to do the quality assurance testing. Crawford said CTS has worked for Denison for a number of years, especially on testing of soil compaction. He said that 565,000 cubic yards of soil will be put into the south end of the crosswind runway to build it up. The proposal from CTS had been vetted by McClure Engineering. Like other parts of the project, the quality assurance testing will be 100% reimbursed by the FAA. CTS said that based on the quantities involved in the project, its estimated fees will be approximately $22,500 to $23,500. CTS added that some overtime may be required on its part.
Approved an agreement from McClure Construction Services. This is a 100% eligible cost under the FAA grant. The construction engineering agreement was reviewed by the FAA engineer and had to go through an independent estimate by another engineering company.
Approved an instrumentation and slope monitoring proposal from Geocomp Corporation, Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Crawford said this is for the south end of the crosswind runway where the soil fill will be placed to build up the end. A three-foot horizontal granular blanket has been designed to take water coming from underneath the fill dirt and drain it out the side through 8,000 wick drains. This is to keep the water from infiltrating the fill dirt. The fee listed on Geocomp’s paperwork is $125,300 plus an additional fee of $1,875 to mobilize one engineer to the site.