Bids high for airport crosswind runway work

City of Denison plans to split out dirt work from paving and lighting

City officials had hoped that the bid letting for next year’s work on the crosswind runway project at the Denison Municipal Airport would be the final bid as it would cover the completion of the runway with paving and lighting, as well as paving of a connecting taxiway.

However, the bids received last week revealed that would not be the case. They were significantly over the engineer’s estimate and the amount the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) could provide at 100% funding. Now the city plans on rejecting the bids and repackaging the project specifications so that the dirt work would be separate from the paving and lighting, which could be taken up in the future.

The bids for this year’s work had already been split into a base bid and two alternate bids.

The base bid covered the excavation and drainage for the runway and the paving of the runway.

Alternate No. 1 covered the paving of the connecting taxiway. That wasn’t in the original contract. City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said the FAA engineer wanted McClure Engineering, which is designing the project, to include a connection from the existing ramp to the new crosswind runway.