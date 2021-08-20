Bids high for airport crosswind runway work

City of Denison plans to split out dirt work from paving and lighting
City officials had hoped that the bid letting for next year’s work on the crosswind runway project at the Denison Municipal Airport would be the final bid as it would cover the completion of the runway with paving and lighting, as well as paving of a connecting taxiway.
However, the bids received last week revealed that would not be the case. They were significantly over the engineer’s estimate and the amount the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) could provide at 100% funding. Now the city plans on rejecting the bids and repackaging the project specifications so that the dirt work would be separate from the paving and lighting, which could be taken up in the future.
The bids for this year’s work had already been split into a base bid and two alternate bids.
The base bid covered the excavation and drainage for the runway and the paving of the runway.
Alternate No. 1 covered the paving of the connecting taxiway. That wasn’t in the original contract. City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said the FAA engineer wanted McClure Engineering, which is designing the project, to include a connection from the existing ramp to the new crosswind runway.
Alternate No. 2 is for the lighting of the crosswind runway plus the electrical work that would be done in the terminal building for those lights.
The bids received from three general contractors all were significantly above McClure Engineering’s estimate of about $5.2 million for the base bid and the two alternates. Separated by divisions of the work, the engineer’s estimates are $4,975,101.50 for the base bid, $192,957.50 for alternate No. 1, and $358,527 for alternate No. 2.
Following are the bidders and bids submitted.
C.J. Moyna & Sons, Elkader: base bid, $6,767,100.71; alternate No. 1, $277,636.73; alternate No. 2, $364,941
Reilly Construction, Ossian: Base bid, $7,189,611.55; alternate No. 1, $267,386.80; alternate No. 2, $373,471.64
Peterson Contractors, Reinbeck: Base bid, $8,216,249.16; alternate No. 1, $266,782.63; alternate No. 2, $377,441
“So where that leaves us, we don’t have enough money. FAA far and away doesn’t have this much money for this project, especially the 100% money. There was discussion about going back to the 90/10 (90% FAA and 10% city) for the alternates, but we don’t have anything like that budgeted or prepared for,” Crawford explained.
Crawford said the FAA wanted the council to table the bid item for now.
He confirmed in an email to the Denison Bulletin and Review on Thursday that the FAA had already approved the city council’s rejection of the bids at its September 7 meeting and at the same meeting, perhaps in the same resolution, re-authorizing the taking of bids on just the earthwork and drainage system.
Crawford explained the drainage system consists of a 3-foot blanket drain and very many vertical “wick” drains.
He said this would be done with the hope that the overall bid amount will hopefully be covered by the 100% FAA/CARES ACT Grant.
Councilwoman Jessica Garcia pointed out that the bids for alternate No. 2 was not all that much different from the engineer’s estimate and among the bidders.
Crawford said the lighting was all pretty much in line with the engineer’s estimate.
“If we could have gotten the whole thing to go that way, it might have been a different story,” he added.